Error al insertar registro
You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near 's',1,'2026-08-05 02:08:22','p','55926.jpg')' at line 1
Se detecto un error en la sentencia:
INSERT INTO aarticulospopulares(art_id,art_fecha,art_titulo,art_visitado,art_fecha_visita,art_estado,art_imagen) VALUES (133207,'2026-08-04 11:58:00','Exigen explicaciones al Gobierno provincial por el secuestro de una bandera en la cancha de Newell's',1,'2026-08-05 02:08:22','p','55926.jpg')