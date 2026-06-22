Error al insertar registro
You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near 's y conquistó el título más importante de su carrera',1,'2026-06-22 15:30:14'' at line 1
Se detecto un error en la sentencia:
INSERT INTO aarticulospopulares(art_id,art_fecha,art_titulo,art_visitado,art_fecha_visita,art_estado,art_imagen) VALUES (132515,'2026-06-21 22:02:00','Cerúndolo ganó Queen's y conquistó el título más importante de su carrera',1,'2026-06-22 15:30:14','p','55304.jpg')